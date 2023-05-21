Councillor on his A-levels and famous relative
One of the country's youngest councillors reckons he will "manage" despite having his debut council meeting straight after his first A-level exam.
Aaron Wilkins-Odudu, 18, said "social and economic justice" were his main motives after being elected to Ribble Valley council in Lancashire this May.
If his surname seems familiar, it's because he is related to broadcaster AJ Odudu.
"AJ is my dad's cousin," he said.
"We are all so proud of her because it takes a lot for a black, working-class, northern woman to get her foot in the door."
Born in Warrington, Mr Wilkins-Odudu moved to Lancashire at the age of seven and is due to complete his German, history, and politics A-levels soon.
He plans to postpone his university studies so he can concentrate on his role as a Labour councillor in Netherton.
Having just turned 18, he says it was "an odd sensation" to go to the polling station for the first time and vote for himself.
He credits teachers at Clitheroe Royal Grammar School for accommodating his political pursuits, "on the condition that I made sure I wasn't behind on work".
"I've got my first full council meeting on the night of my first A-level - my politics A-level - and then the next day I have another, but I'll manage I think."
He describes himself as "a little outspoken at times" in classes and cites young MPs Zarah Sultana and Nadia Whittome, along with Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, as his political inspirations.
Mr Wilkins-Odudu, who also performs in a local choir and swing band, says "reducing poverty and promoting local enterprise with secure and well-paid jobs will be high on my list of goals" ahead of his first meeting at Ribble Valley Borough Council on Tuesday.
"But the single biggest issue we face is the climate and nature emergency."
