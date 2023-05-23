Blackpool attack: Two more arrested over football fan's death

Tony JohnsonLancashire Police
Tony Johnson's partner said she was "devastated" to have lost her "soul mate"

Two more arrests have been made following violence which ended in the death of a football fan near a pub.

Tony Johnson, 55, suffered a fatal head injury near The Manchester bar on Blackpool promenade after the Blackpool vs Burnley match on 4 March.

Lancashire Police said a 31-year-old Blackpool man and an 18-year-old Burnley man were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and assault.

Last week a man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Six others were arrested in relation to the disorder and all nine have been released pending further inquiries.

Blackpool FC
Flowers were left at the Stan Mortensen Statue

Mr Johnson's partner said she was "devastated" to have lost her "best friend, life partner and soul mate".

"We all, as a family, are so heartbroken and our lives are never going to be the same," she added.

Former head coach Mick McCarthy, players and supporters left floral tributes at the Stan Mortensen Statue behind Bloomfield Road's north stand in tribute to Mr Johnson.

