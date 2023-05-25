Motorist jailed for causing death of pedestrian in Darwen
- Published
A "showboating" motorist who caused the death of a pedestrian has been jailed.
Sion Chaisty, 44, died from chest, head and abdominal injuries after being hit by a car in Darwen on 26 June 2021.
Kristian Rawcliffe, 26, was behind the wheel of his friend's modified Renault Clio, at nearly double the speed limit, when it hit Mr Chaisty.
At Preston Crown Court, Rawcliffe admitted causing death by careless driving and was given a 12-month sentence.
Rawcliffe, of Amberwood Drive, Blackburn, had also admitted causing death by driving a vehicle unlicensed and uninsured.
He was found not guilty of causing death by dangerous driving, a charge which he had denied.
The court heard that minutes before the fatal collision on Pole Lane at about 18:00 BST, Rawcliffe drove the Renault out of the Craven Heifer pub car park and according to witnesses drove "aggressively" away.
One witness described him as "showboating", Lancashire Police said.
Rawcliffe reached speeds of 48mph (77kph) as he sped up the hill, before turning round and driving back towards the pub.
He approached roadworks, where signs showed that pedestrians may be in the road, but sped up to 58mph (93kph), almost twice the legal speed limit of 30mph (48kph), police said.
Mr Chaisty had run out of his garden and into the road for an unknown reason before being struck.
He was taken to hospital but died the next day.
Judge Robert Altham said: "This was on the very cusp of dangerous driving. The predominant and overwhelming cause was the speed of the car the defendant was driving."
Mr Chaisty's family and work colleagues said in victim impact statements that he was "kind, considerate and thoughtful" and described him as a highly-regarded illustrator.
His father said: "My oldest son arrived in this world to great excitement. He left in great sadness."
PC David Todhunter said: "I would like to say thanks to those who tried to assist Mr Chaisty at the scene, the witnesses who helped with our investigation and also those who provided CCTV footage.
"I would like to point out that this is a tragic example of the consequences of driving too fast."
