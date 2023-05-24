Shannon Canning: Body found in search for missing woman
A body has been found in a river during the search for a 24-year-old woman who went missing five days ago.
Divers had been carrying out underwater searches after Shannon Canning disappeared on Friday having left her home in Keswick Court, Lancaster.
Lancashire Police said the body of a woman had been found in the River Lune, near Halton, earlier.
The force said the body was believed to be that of Ms Canning but formal identification had yet to take place.
"Shannon's family have been made aware of this sad development and our thoughts are with them at this upsetting time," a police spokesman added.
