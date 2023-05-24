Fleetwood: Two people rescued as crews tackle fire
Two people have been recused after a fire broke out at a residential and commercial building.
Fire crews remain at the scene of the Mount Hotel on Mount Road in Fleetwood after being alerted at 17:30 BST.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said two casualties had been placed in the care of North West Ambulance Service.
The service warned nearby residents to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke and urged drivers to avoid the area due to road closures.
