Dog walker trapped by tide in Fleetwood grateful of rescue
- Published
A woman who was cut off by the tide while out walking her dogs has said she is "eternally grateful" for being rescued by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
Leigh Woolliscroft, her nine-year-old daughter and friend were trapped in Fleetwood, Lancashire, on Sunday.
The RNLI said it was "a race against time to return them to safety".
"We're well aware things could have been very different," Ms Woolliscroft said.
She said she had been walking her dogs in the area for many years but this time they had decided to walk a little further.
"[I] thought we had at least an hour to get back," she said.
"What we didn't realise is that the tide here comes in from three different directions."
'Really panicking'
Ms Wooliscroft, from Clayton le Moors, added: "Before too long we were stranded, my friend can't swim so was really panicking and my daughter was terrified."
Alan Bates, who was out on his Jet Ski, had realised the family were in danger and rushed to their aid before being joined by two people in kayaks, the RNLI said.
They helped keep the young girl afloat and gave buoyancy before the lifeboat arrived.
"I can honestly say I didn't have a clue what the RNLI really did until we needed them," said Ms Woolliscroft.
"It's amazing to think they are volunteers. They were absolutely fantastic and thankfully we're all fine.
"My daughter was taken to hospital for a check up, but was later discharged, but we're well aware things could have been very different."
The RNLI crew were then "welcomed back to the station" by a squirrel scrambling around the all-weather lifeboat.
Captain David Eccles said: "It certainly raised everyone's spirits after a challenging rescue."
He also thanked Mr Bates who "undoubtedly helped save lives" during the rescue operation.