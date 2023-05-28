Chorley man charged with woman's murder
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after a woman died of multiple injuries in a house, police have said.
Fiona Robinson, 37, was found by police at an address on Congress Street, Chorley, at about 02:30 BST on Friday.
She had been living in the town after moving from Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria last year, Lancashire Police said.
Jason Gowen, 26, of Congress Street, is due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Detectives are appealing for any information that could help the force "piece together what happened".
Det Ch Insp Mark Haworth-Oates said: "First and foremost our thoughts are with Fiona's loved ones, who are going through unimaginable pain.
"We are determined to provide answers for them and although we have charged someone our investigation is ongoing."
He added: "Perhaps you know something you think could be relevant or perhaps you were in the area on Thursday into the early hours of Friday morning and heard something suspicious."