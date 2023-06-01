Morecambe and Fleetwood coast wind farm proposed
A wind farm is being proposed off the Lancashire coast that could generate renewable power for more than 500,000 homes.
The Morecambe Offshore Wind Farm would feature up to 40 turbines, developers Flotation Energy Ltd and Cobra said.
Lancaster City Council will look at its benefits against possible disturbance to the sea bed and impact on marine wildlife and birds.
Councillors and residents are being asked for their views on the proposal.
The wider Morecambe Bay region is home to a number of protected birds sites including RSPB locations, but the scheme is located outside any designated areas of importance for bird populations, the plan states.
Effects on commercial fishing, shipping and ferry routes from the ports of Heysham and Liverpool will also be considered, as well as how the farm would look when seen from Heysham.
It would be located around 30km (18.5m) from the coast at its nearest point, according to a committee report.
The turbines would also be visible when looking south-west from the Lancaster coast.
They are proposed for a site south of Fleetwood and some distance from Morecambe Bay, though the exact layout is still being developed, the Local Democracy Reporting Service says.
A final decision on the plan will be made by the government and national planning inspectors.