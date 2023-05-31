Dozens of motorists fined for driving through M6 car crash scenes
- Published
More than 40 drivers have been who ignored motorway lane closure signs and drove through the scene of two crashes have been hit with fines.
Lancashire Police said the signs were clearly instructing motorists to stop near Junction 31 of the M6 at Samlesbury on Monday.
Six of those captured by CCTV cameras were also using their mobile phones.
Supt Melita Worswick said the "selfish and reckless" drivers had put people at the scene of the crashes in danger.
"The consequences of their actions will be delivered in the post in the next few weeks," she added.
It happened after two collisions on both sides of the motorway within a few minutes of each other shortly after midday.
It is illegal to drive in a lane marked with a red "X" and automatic £100 fines can be issued, alongside three penalty points.
Police thanked other motorists who waited patiently for the motorway to re-open.
