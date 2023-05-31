England to Isle of Man: Fleetwood man completes 32-mile swim
A former Army captain has completed a challenge to swim from England to the Isle of Man.
Fleetwood's Adam Diver arrived at Port Mooar, in Maughold, at about 15:00 BST, having set off from St Bees, in Cumbria, at about 08:00 BST on Monday.
It is believed he is the first person to swim the 32-mile (51km) crossing.
The 46-year-old said it felt "amazing" to have completed the challenge, but admitted the swim, and particularly the jellyfish, had been "horrendous".
He said it was "hard work", but his team had kept him going.
Abandoned first attempt
The former soldier had previously said he took on the challenge "because it had never been done before" and had wanted to use it to raise awareness of mental health conditions.
He has been swimming since he was five and represented Great Britain at the 2021 Europe Triathlon Championship.
The challenge, which he completed on the second attempt, has seen him raise more than £10,000 for veterans charity Healthier Heroes and he was accompanied in a team of about 12 in boats and kayaks.
He said the idea for it came during a conversation with his son, when they were discussing not being able to visit his parents on the Isle of Man during the Covid-19 lockdowns.
He had to abandon his first attempt in July 2022 after worsening weather conditions forced him to turn back.
