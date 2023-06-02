Teenage girls rescued by Blackpool lifeboat crews on exercise
Two teenagers who got into difficulty at sea have been rescued by lifeboat crews who were out training.
Three inshore lifeboats were sent to help two girls who were in distress and struggling to stay afloat in waters about 100m (328ft) from Starr Gate, Blackpool, on Wednesday, the RNLI said.
Crews were nearby completing training exercises when they received the call.
The charity said the girls were "very lucky" and added it had been "glad to be able to respond so quickly".
The girls had begun to suffer from shock and had started to feel the effects of cold water after they were brought onboard to one of the D class lifeboats, the RNLI said.
An ambulance crew was called to the shore and the two causalities were checked over.
A person walking on the beach had seen people in difficultly and raised the alarm to HM Coastguard.
Volunteer helm from Blackpool RNLI, Luke Minns, said: "The casualties were very lucky that someone spotted them and was able to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
"We were glad to be able to respond so promptly as we were already out on exercise," he explained.
"We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that if they find themselves in difficulty in the water, our advice is to float on your back," Mr Minns added.
