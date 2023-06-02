Lewis Prince: Man found guilty of trying to strangle toddler
A man branded "a highly dangerous individual" has been convicted of attempting to kill a toddler.
Lewis Prince subjected the boy to a "sickening and repeated assault" at a home in Blackpool on 7 December 2022.
A jury at Preston Crown Court took about an hour to find the 29-year-old guilty of attempted murder.
Lancashire Police said Prince, of Swinton, Greater Manchester, failed to take responsibility for the "grievous and abhorrent harm" he caused.
The force said he had strangled, smothered, slapped and punched the boy - with part of the attack captured on film.
The child was taken to hospital with injuries including extensive bruising to his face and throat, and medics found he was in the penultimate stage of asphyxia.
Prince fled the address before officers arrived but he was later arrested in a car travelling towards Manchester.
'Vulnerable child'
During the trial Prince accepted he lied in his police interview and said he had slapped the toddler in the face and squeezed his cheeks in an attempt to stop him crying.
But he denied attempted murder, claiming he had neither strangled nor smothered the victim.
Det Sgt Isobel Garratt said Prince was "a highly dangerous individual".
"He has, from his arrest through to his trial, failed at every opportunity to understand and take responsibility for the grievous and abhorrent harm which he caused a vulnerable baby in distress," she said.
"The jury were more than capable of seeing through his lies.
"Fortunately, the toddler has made a full recovery. However, this does not take away from the grave danger in which Lewis Prince placed a vulnerable child."
Prince will be sentenced at the same court on 4 August.
