Carnforth stabbing: Teenager attacked in fight
A teenager has been airlifted to hospital after being stabbed in a fight.
The boy was said to be in a serious but stable condition after the attack in Lancaster Road, Carnforth, at about 18:30 BST on Saturday, Lancashire Police said.
Officers believe all those involved in the fight knew each other.
A 14-year-old boy from Morecambe was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.
A girl, aged 15 and from Carnforth, has also been detained on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Police have not revealed the age of the stabbed boy.
Det Con Insp Lee Wilson urged anyone with information to contact them, adding the force had a "zero-tolerance policy when it comes to all forms of knife crime".
"We know the very real and devastating impact it can have on all involved and their families," he said.
"We will do everything in our power to put perpetrators before the courts."