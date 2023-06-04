Accrington crash: Woman dies and three injured
A woman has died in a car crash which also injured three people.
The victim, in her 60s, was a passenger in a Kia that collided with a Volkswagen on the A56 Accrington bypass at about 18:00 BST on Saturday, Lancashire Police said.
She was taken to hospital, where she later died.
The Kia driver is receiving hospital treatment for a serious chest injury, while those in the Volkswagen also suffered injuries.
Sgt Helen Parkinson, from Lancashire Police, said: "We are working to establish the full circumstances of what led to the collision and I would ask anybody with information or footage which could assist our enquiries to contact us as soon as possible."
