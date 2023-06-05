Carnforth stabbing: Boy, 14, charged with attempted murder
- Published
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with the attempted murder of another teenager who was airlifted to hospital after being stabbed.
The suspect, from Morecambe, Lancashire, is due to appear in court following the stabbing in Lancaster Road, Carnforth on Saturday.
The injured boy was said to be in a serious but stable condition, Lancashire Police said.
The force did not reveal the age of the stabbed teenager.
A 15-year-old girl from Carnforth detained on suspicion of assisting an offender was released on bail.
A police spokesman said: "Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was last night charged with attempted murder.
"He was remanded to appear at magistrates court this morning."