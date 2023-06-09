Burnley vs Hannover 96 disorder: Fans fined and cautioned after violence
Police have fined football fans involved in "violent" disorder during Burnley's friendly match against German club Hannover 96 which was abandoned.
Trouble broke out between both sets of fans at Turf Moor on 5 August 2017 which caused £9,000 of damage, Lancashire Police said.
Twelve Hannover 96 fans have been fined and another was cautioned.
Three Burnley fans have received a caution while two others were referred to the youth offending team.
A police officer was taken to hospital with a head injury and a steward suffered a dislocated shoulder during the disturbance.
'Shocking scenes'
The 12 men fined were aged between 19 and 56 and were ordered to pay sums ranging from £850 to £4,600.
Supt Derry Crorken said: "The behaviour displayed that day by a mindless group of individuals is not that expected of true football fans and certainly not something that will be tolerated by Lancashire Police.
"This has been a long investigation and many people have worked long hours to identify those responsible for those shocking violent scenes."
He said he hoped the fines would act as a warning to anyone wishing to engage in violence that "our officers will do everything in their power to bring you to justice, no matter how long it takes".
Burnley had been leading 1-0 after a header from Ben Mee when the pre-season match was abandoned at half-time.
The Clarets recently won the Championship and are set to return to the Premier League next season.