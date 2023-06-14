Anger after children swam in sewage-tainted sea
Parents have joined an MP to express their disgust after a burst pipe released raw sewage into the sea in Lancashire where children later swam.
Cat Smith, MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood, said United Utilities had one of the worst track records for sewage discharges.
The excrement was released into the Irish Sea on Monday after a thunderstorm caused problems, UU said.
People on Blackpool beach said they had been into the water without knowing.
"I would never have gone in if I had known," said one bather, while another added "I feel minging".
A mother gasped with horror when informed about the sewage and said: "My children have swallowed that water."
UU said untreated sewage mixed with rainwater was released from its water treatment plant in Fleetwood as a problem with a burst pipe was compounded by the sudden deluge of rain.
The company said it was carrying out urgent repair work to the pipe.
Ms Smith told BBC Radio Lancashire: "I think like everyone else I'm absolutely disgusted.
"United Utilities has a dreadful track record for pumping raw sewage not just into our seas but rivers and waterways."
The Labour MP added: "They are one the worst offending water companies for pumping raw sewage out while their bosses get huge salaries and massive bonuses with the bill-payers having to pick up the tab. I'm furious.
"I'm glad they are monitoring water quality and that they have fessed up but I am still livid."
A United Utilities spokesman said: "We are committed to delivering a step change in performance, having reduced the operation of storm overflows by a third since 2020, and we know there is much more to do.
"We have ambitious plans to deliver one of the largest environmental improvement programmes in the country.
"We now have approval to fast-track that and begin to deliver £900 million of improvements early."
