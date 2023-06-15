Hyndburn bin lorries to run on vegetable oil
- Published
Bin lorries and other council vehicles in part of a county are set to run on vegetable oil in a bid to help fight climate change.
Hyndburn Borough Council has started to convert from diesel fuel to Hydro-treated vegetable oil (HVO).
Councillor Zak Khan said the move was a "tremendous step forward" towards the authority's net zero carbon ambitions.
He said it showed "a commitment to implementing real, tangible change" for "a green and sustainable future".
'Cleaner and greener'
The borough's 54 vehicles previously equated to approximately 19% of the authority's total CO2 emissions, and the change will see up to a 90% reduction in CO2 emissions from the vehicles, meaning cleaner air for the local community and a smaller carbon footprint for the council, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
This switch was recommended by the authority's Net Zero Working Group.
This action followed Hyndburn Borough Council's declaration of a climate emergency in 2019 where it pledged to become net-zero in carbon emissions by 2030.
Councillor Steven Smithson, the authority's environment boss, said: "This is a clear indication that the council will continue to prioritise climate action plans, and it is a pleasure to be part of a council that are striving to make the borough a cleaner and greener place for people to enjoy."