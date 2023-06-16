Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in St Michael's on Wyre crash
A motorcyclist suffered "serious head and leg injuries" when his bike collided with a car, police have said.
Lancashire Police said the man, who is in his 50s, was hurt in a crash with a VW Passat on Garstang Road, St Michael's on Wyre, at about 20:35 BST on Thursday.
It said he was taken to hospital and remained in a critical condition.
The force has asked anyone with information and dashcam footage of the crash to get in touch.
