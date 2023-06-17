King's Birthday Honours: Medal for Blackburn's health director during pandemic
- Published
A former public health leader who led a borough through the Covid-19 pandemic has been recognised in the King's Birthday Honours.
Professor Dominic Harrison, former director for public health at Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council, was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM).
He said he was "delighted and honoured" and had accepted the award as testimony to the "hard work" of colleagues.
He was part of a team that fought for government support during the pandemic.
He said the "two main years" of the pandemic were "a challenge to everybody working in that area", but the hard work of his team meant he felt "proud that we fought our corner and came out of the Covid pandemic".
"Nobody who works in the kinds of role that I undertook... ever does it alone," he said.
Prof Harrison, who retired in 2022, was also recognised for service to vulnerable people.
The annual honours also recognised the work of John Child, the former managing director of the Sandcastle Waterpark in Blackpool, who was appointed MBE for services to tourism, people with disabilities and the community.
He said the "fantastic news" was "still sinking in" and had come as "a great surprise".
Mr Child worked for 25 years as the boss of the attraction and said he was particularly proud of its policy of inclusive employment.
"A passion of mine is inclusion and helping drop barriers for people with disabilities" he said.
"That's to give everyone and opportunity when it comes to employment, taking on people with learning disabilities, making those reasonable adjustments, it's so important," he said.
Paula Gamester, the founder of The Sewing Rooms in Skelmersdale, was recognised for services to social enterprise and community.
She said she was "blown away" when it was revealed she was to receive a BEM.
Ms Gamester said hers was "a business that trades for good" with profits being reinvested to help to train women with the intention of helping them go on to develop careers in the textile industry.
She said the company recently secured a contract to recycle hotel bedding into laundry bags and had recently been asked to make the costumes for the Team GB Special Olympics gymnastics team.
"The women coming to us are low in confidence, with low self esteem, just learning to sew," she said.
"To now be involved in a project making costumes for Team GB is just an incredible thing."