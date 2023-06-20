Plaque unveiled in memory of dog who inspired litter picking group
A plaque has been unveiled in memory of a dog who was the inspiration behind a litter-picking group.
Rosco the black Labrador died in May and a refurbished bench in Ashton Park, Darwen was unveiled as a surprise to his owner Janet Pearce.
She started Keep Darwen Tidy in 2018 after Rosco cut his paw on a piece of glass while out walking.
Ms Pearce started picking up litter and with the support from local volunteers, the group has grown.
The plaque was an unexpected gesture from members of Keep Darwen Tidy and Blackburn with Darwen Council, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Ms Pearce said: "It was a real surprise for me and I didn't know anything about it.
"Angela Margerison started the process of Ashton Park getting the plaque on mine and Rosco's favourite bench, and it's amazing.
"I just feel like it's really special. It's such a lovely memory and thank you very much to everybody involved. It really did touch me.
"Rosco must have walked Ashton Park approximately 4,000 times, he loved the park."
Councillor Katrina Fielding said: "When Angela got in touch with me with the idea of a bench in memory of Rosco I thought it was an excellent idea.
"Janet has put lots of time and effort into our wonderful town and now that the plaque is on their favourite bench it is there for everyone to come and enjoy."
