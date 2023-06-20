Fresh evidence considered over Morecambe fatal fire
Fresh evidence has been passed to police following a fire that killed two men at a working men's club in Lancashire.
John McCartney, 60, and 70-year-old Philip Townsend, known as Tony, died in the blaze at Gordon Working Men's Club in Morecambe, in October 2019.
Police have been asked to look again at the circumstances after evidence was presented at their inquest.
Two people were previously convicted of safety breaches at Preston Crown Court.
The new development came after the coroner adjourned the inquest without conclusion.
A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "Fresh evidence was presented to the inquest.
"The coroner has referred the matter back to the Constabulary and as a result we will examine that evidence further."
In January a mother and son who ran the club were found guilty of fire safety breaches.
Heather Goffin, 55, admitted 13 charges and was jailed for eight months while Callum Goffin, 26, admitted to six charges and was handed a six-month jail term, suspended for 12 months.
The fire in Springfield Street broke out at 14:45 BST on 9 October 2019.
Ten fire engines, including appliances from Cumbria, two helicopters and three ambulances were called to the blaze.
Mr McCartney and Mr Townsend were rescued by firefighters, but both men died a short time later.
In the aftermath, investigators discovered a significant number of fire safety breaches, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said in court.
The most serious was a failure to identify and control the risks associated with a fan heater using liquefied petroleum gas, and being unable to evacuate the building safely as an external security door was locked which prevented a fire exit from fully opening.
