Fleetwood lifeboat rescues stricken boat and water scooter
A boat had to be towed to safety by a lifeboat crew who also went to the aid of a stranded water scooter users hours later.
RNFLI Fleetwood has released details of the weekend rescues, which saw its crews launch twice in one day off the Lancashire coast.
The first, at 03:25 GMT on Saturday, saw a lifeboat sent to recover a boat in distress.
The RNLI said the boat was towed back to Fleetwood.
The second call came more than 14 hours later with the inshore lifeboat Harbet tracing water scooter users needing mechanical help.
They were also taken back to Fleetwood.
Captain David Eccles, Fleetwood's lifeboat operations manager, said: "Our crew were able to render timely and effective assistance thanks to the people involved having the ability to signal their need.
"It's an excellent reminder to everyone, no matter how they take to the water, to carry a suitable means of calling for aid just in case they need it."