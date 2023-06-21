Accrington Cricket Club smashed up in reckless break-in
A cricket club has suffered thousands of pounds in damage in a reckless break-in.
Bosses at Accrington Cricket Club said the raid in the early hours of Monday has followed some two years of vandalism and anti-social behaviour.
New doors smashed as well as damage to the garage roof, alarm, CCTV system and glass behind the bar.
The club's Jimmy Hayhurst said: "To be honest they haven't taken anything. It is more of an inconvenience."
But he added: "We are a community club that serves the local community and someone from the community has done this.
"It's hugely frustrating. We've had a lot of damage and anti-social behaviour over the last two years. Unfortunately it's gone one step further with a break-in."
Mr Hayhurst appealed for anyone living locally who had CCTV footage capturing the break-in to contact police.
The club has tweeted: "The cost of the response and the damage is now climbing higher and higher but we will be up and running for this weekend's games starting with a T20 vs Burnley."