Nafisa Tosh: Hometown return for stylist to the stars
A stylist who has worked with Harry Styles, Chanel and Alexander McQueen has returned to her hometown to help inspire the next generation.
Nafisa Tosh - who has also worked with the Games of Thrones cast during her 37-year career in the fashion industry - has been offering her expertise to students at Bolton University.
She said she wanted to encourage more diversity in the fashion industry.
"I've never seen another Asian woman doing the kind of work I do," she said.
"I'm trying to bring young people in, saying you can be normal like me - working class, ethnic minority, born Muslim - and you can still work in the higher regions of the fashion industry."
Ms Tosh, who has also worked on fashion weeks in London, Paris and Milan as well as the late Queen's Jubilee Concert, told BBC North West Tonight that "quite frequently" she is the only woman of colour on set and sometimes the only woman.
Growing up in Bolton, Ms Tosh said her father - also a tailor - had experienced widespread institutional racism.
She said this included working for one "prestige" company in the early 1960s where he was told he could "only work downstairs for half the wages because people of colour couldn't work upstairs".
The firm later apologised, she said.
"That company invited me back about 10, 15 years ago and I ended up working on special projects with them for a few years and it was fantastic we did London Fashion Week together," she explained.
Rachel Dawson, a lecturer at Bolton University, said that for Ms Tosh to come back to where she trained "is a very special relationship".
"Nafisa is a designer in the industry making a living, it gives them (students) inspiration and aspirations to become a designer and work with some amazing clients and all the big names," she added.