St Michael's on Wyre crash: Injured motorcyclist dies
A motorcyclist who was seriously injured after being in a crash with a car has died.
The man, who was in his 50s, was in a collision with a VW Passat in Garstang Road, St Michael's on Wyre at about 08:35 BST on 15 June, Lancashire Police said.
He was taken with head and leg injuries to hospital where he later died.
The force is appealing for anyone with information and dashcam footage to contact them.
