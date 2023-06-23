Man held over Nicola Bulley TikTok post further arrested
- Published
A man who was arrested over videos posted on TikTok after Nicola Bulley's body was found has been further held on suspicion of stalking, police said.
Ms Bulley, 45, disappeared in St Michael's on Wyre while walking her dog and after a major search was found 23 days later.
A 34-year-old man was arrested in March over footage shot inside the police cordon when her body was found.
The same man was arrested on 18 June in Greenhalgh, on suspicion of stalking.
The man, from Swindon, Wiltshire, has been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.
'Witness intimidation'
He has been barred from entering Lancashire, apart from travelling through.
Lancashire Police said: "His bail conditions have been set to prevent the interference or intimidation of any witness, including a number of people from the village of St Michael's on Wyre, and to not enter Lancashire for any reason other than to travel directly through the county without stopping."
He had been previously arrested on suspicion of malicious communications offences and perverting the course of justice, the force added.
That arrest related to footage taken from inside a police cordon on 19 February.
Ms Bulley, who worked as a mortgage adviser, was last seen walking her springer spaniel Willow after dropping off her two daughters, aged six and nine, at school on 27 January.
Her disappearance sparked a major search operation in St Michael's on Wyre.
Her body was recovered more than three weeks later in the river a mile away from where she was last seen.
An inquest into Ms Bulley's death was opened and adjourned in February, ahead of a full hearing.
