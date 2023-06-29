Radio 1 DJ Jordan North's alibi joke as police hunt lookalike

Suspect (left) Jordan North (right)Lancashire Police/BBC
Police released an image of a suspected burglar who social media users say looks like Jordan North

BBC Radio 1 presenter Jordan North has joked he has an alibi after police released an image of a lookalike wanted over a burglary in his hometown.

Lancashire Police posted an image on Facebook of a suspect in a burglary at a council office at Burnley Cemetery at about 21:45 BST on 19 June.

A few users replied saying he looked like the radio star who said he has been sent messages about the appeal.

He tweeted he has not been back home for weeks, adding: "I've got an alibi".

The BBC Three Go Hard or Go Home presenter tweeted: "OK I've not been back home for about 6 [weeks] also I've got an alibi."

He also posted on his Instagram account: "If anyone asks, we were in the pub and had two pints or Guinness and a pack of cheese and onion."

Lancashire Police, who are still searching for the suspect, responded by quipping: "We'll be in touch."

Jordan North/Instagram
Lancashire Police joined in on the joke and said they would be in touch

