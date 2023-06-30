Skelmersdale murder probe after 15-year-old boy fatally stabbed
A 15-year-old boy has died after being fatally stabbed in Lancashire.
The boy was pronounced dead after officers were called to Digmoor Road, in Skelmersdale, at about 21:00 BST on Thursday.
Lancashire Police said a murder investigation has been launched and a 28-year-old man has been arrested.
Insp Simon Pritchard said it was a very "sad and tragic" situation and appealed for any witnesses or people with dash cam footage to get in touch.
