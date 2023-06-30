Skelmersdale stabbed teen Dylan Bragger had heart of gold, say family
A 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death was a "gentle giant" with a "heart of gold", his family have said.
Dylan Bragger was pronounced dead after officers were called to Digmoor Road, in Skelmersdale, Lancashire at about 21:00 BST on Thursday.
The teenager's family said he was "working towards being a car mechanic, with his whole life ahead of him".
A 28-year-old man arrested in relation to his death remains in custody, Lancashire Police said.
The force said it had launched a murder investigation and appealed for dashcam footage or witnesses.
A family statement said that Dylan was "loved by so many" and he "didn't deserve any of this".
It added: "As a family we have no words to explain how we are feeling at this heartbreaking time.
"Dylan had such an infectious smile that would light up any room and he could cheer anyone up with one of his big bear hugs".
No amount of words would ever "take our pain away", it added.
Det Ch Insp Andrew Fallows said his thoughts were with "Dylan's family and friends who are still coming to terms with his untimely death".
He said the inquiry was ongoing and urged anyone with information about the stabbing to come forward.
