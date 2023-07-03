Accrington rape: Woman attacked by stranger
- Published
A woman has been raped by a stranger in an alleyway.
Lancashire Police said the woman was attacked by the man between Turkey Street and Sultan Street in Accrington between 22:00 and 22:30 BST on Thursday.
The force said the man - described as "Asian" and bald with a short beard - got out of a silver Honda car in Norfolk Street before the attack.
It urged anyone with information about the attack to get in touch.
Det Sgt Alexander Rawsthorn said the woman was being supported by officers.
He said there had been "an increased police presence in Accrington since the attack and you can expect to see further patrols as we continue our inquiries".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk