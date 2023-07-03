New strategy to restore Lancashire's habitats
- Published
Lancashire County Council is to lead the fight to restore the county's nature and habitats in the wake of climate change and biodiversity loss.
It will lead the preparation of a Lancashire nature recovery strategy.
That strategy will work to restore nature, working closely with people from farmers to schoolchildren.
It comes as the government wants councils to plant more trees and hedges and create wetlands as part of a £14m drive.
It is hoped the plans will also lead to the restoration of peatlands and more sustainable management of woodland and grasslands.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs wants England's 48 local authorities to tailor their own strategy for their area.
Lancashire has used funds to recruit a project officer to start work which will see the county council work with Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen councils.
Councillor Shaun Turner, cabinet member for environment and climate change, said the move "will help to strengthen the conservation of the county's valuable habitats and species, and improve public access to nature".
He added: "It is a very exciting collaborative strategy and it will be fantastic to see the plans to enhance biodiversity in our outstanding county."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk