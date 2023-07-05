Carnforth Fire Station plea for recruits over insufficient crew
- Published
A fire and rescue service is making an urgent plea for new recruits after it was unable to attend a nearby incident due to a lack of crew availability.
Carnforth Fire Station was alerted to an incident close to its base on Tuesday, but had to rely on crews from another station to answer the call.
A spokesman said unless people come forward "it isn't guaranteed your local area will have its fire engine ready".
The incident was less than 100m from the station, he added.
Writing on its Facebook page, the station said: "As you can imagine, every second counts when our pagers go off.
"We often post on Facebook regarding recruitment.
"As a station we cannot stress enough, unless our local community come forward it isn't guaranteed your local area will have its fire engine ready to roll out the doors."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk