Woman charged with murder over baby boy's death
- Published
A woman has been charged with murder over a nine-month-old baby's death.
Lancashire Police said the boy was taken to hospital from Hapton, near Burnley, on 1 March 2022, where he died four days later.
A force representative said Karen Foster, 61, of no fixed address, had been charged with murder on Tuesday.
They said Ms Foster was also charged with assault, relating to an alleged attack on a one-year-old girl in Hapton on 22 March 2019.
They said Ms Foster was not related to either child and the two infants were not related to each other.
She is due to appear before Blackburn Magistrates' Court later.
The force added that a 78-year-old man, who was arrested in relation to the boy's death, had been released without charge.
