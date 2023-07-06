Burnley fire: Firefighters tackle blaze on industrial estate
A major blaze has broken out at a commercial building on an industrial estate, a fire service has said.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire on Farrington Place in Burnley broke out at about 15:30 BST.
It said eight fire crews and an aerial ladder platform, stinger appliance and drone team were at the scene.
A representative added that smoke was billowing across the town and has advised people to avoid the area and to keep windows and doors closed.
Lancashire Police said a number of roads have been closed as firefighters tackle the blaze.
The fire service said it was "likely to remain in attendance for some hours".
It added that as its drone team was at the scene, people should not to fly drones nearby as they "may obstruct emergency operations".
