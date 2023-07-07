Boy breaks free from Fleetwood attempted abduction - police
A nine-year-old boy managed to break free after a man grabbed him during an attempted abduction, police say.
The boy was walking down Blakiston Street in Fleetwood when the stranger grabbed him by the arm and tried to pull him away at 19:30 BST on Thursday.
Lancashire Police said the incident was "concerning" and inquiries were continuing to trace the suspect.
"These incidents are rare, but we have increased reassurance patrols in the area as a precaution," the force said.
The victim was walking towards the junction of North Albion Street when the stranger grabbed him, police said.
The man is described as white, of muscly build, with tanned skin, between 5ft 7in (1.7m) and 5ft 10in (1.77m), with black hair and a black bushy beard and an Eastern European accent.
He was said to be wearing a black snood-like face covering, with a black, long-sleeved tracksuit top and black tracksuit shorts.
Det Insp Steven Montgomery said: "This is a concerning incident where the young boy was thankfully able to free himself from the man's grip."
He urged anyone with information to contact police.