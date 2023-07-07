Blackpool crash: Family pay tribute to e-scooter rider
A man who died in a crash while riding an e-scooter "could always be counted on for a hug," his family has said.
Andrew Hughes, 39, suffered serious head and chest injuries on Middle Walk promenade in Blackpool at 12:40 BST on 25 June and died a short time later.
Lancashire Police said it believed no other vehicles were involved in the crash near the Grand Hotel.
Paying tribute, his family said he was a "much-loved son, brother, uncle and friend".
"He could always be counted on for a hug if needed and his positive outlook on life was inspiring," they added.
"He loved Man City, his job at Genting Casino and buying the latest gadgets.
"His loss has left a huge gap in his family and friends' lives, we can only try to heal and remember him with love."
Sgt Laura Kendall, from Lancashire Police, said: "This was a serious incident in which a man lost his life.
"It's really important we now establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision.
"We are continuing to appeal for witnesses, CCTV, dashcam footage and to anyone who may have been in the area at the time."
