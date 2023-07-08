Man sprayed unknown substance in chicken shop row
A number of people suffered breathing difficulties after a man sprayed a canister during an argument at a fast food shop, police have said.
The man pulled the item from his bag and sprayed the person he had been in a row with at the KFC restaurant in Colne Road, Burnley at about 16:00 BST on Friday, Lancashire Police said.
Both left the shop but others suffered symptoms including breathing problems.
Police said no one appears to have suffered any lasting effects.
Those affected were assessed at the scene by paramedics or taken to hospital, they added.
A police spokesman said "the exact nature of the substance is not known at this time".
They have launched an investigation and asked for anyone with information to contact them.
