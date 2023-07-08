Girl critically hurt in crash through road barrier
Published
A teenage girl is "fighting for her life" after a van hit a road barrier and slid down a steep slope, police have said.
The 15-year-old was a passenger in a Mercedes van that was in the crash on the A56 slip road near Accrington Road at about 19:00 BST on Friday, Lancashire Police said.
She was rushed to hospital along with the driver, who is in his 20s.
He suffered serious injuries that are not thought to be life threatening.
Sgt Phil Baxendale, from Lancashire Police, said: "This collision has left a young woman fighting for her life and I would appeal to anyone who either saw the collision itself, or the van beforehand, or who has any footage which could assist in our investigation, to get in touch."
