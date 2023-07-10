Girl, 15, dies after van slides down Huncoat ravine
A 15-year-old girl who was badly injured when a van hit a road barrier and slid down a steep ravine has died.
Bonny Rae Barrow was a passenger in the Mercedes that crashed on the A56 slip road near Accrington Road, Huncoat, on Friday, Lancashire Police said.
She was taken to hospital along with the driver, 23, who suffered serious injuries.
He has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, Lancashire Police said.
The force has appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Sgt Phil Baxendale said: "While we have made an arrest our investigation is ongoing.
"I would continue to appeal to anyone who either saw the collision itself, or the van beforehand, or who has any footage which could assist in our investigation, to get in touch."
