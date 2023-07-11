Pendle Council warning after algae blooms in Slipper Hill Reservoir
- Published
A council has warned people to stay away from a reservoir after an algal bloom was found.
Pendle Council said blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, was found at Slipper Hill Reservoir near Foulridge.
The authority said it "can be harmful to humans" and was "highly toxic to animals".
"If you visit the area, please keep pets and children away from the water," a council representative added.
The Environment Agency said the algae naturally occurs during warm, dry weather and forms scums in small clumps which look like paint or mousse.
It said the organism can cause "rashes after skin contact and illnesses if swallowed".
It added that the blooms "block sunlight from reaching other plants in the water" and use up oxygen in the water at night "which can suffocate fish and other creatures".