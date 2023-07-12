Whitworth crash: Woman dies after being hit by van while crossing road
A woman in her 70s has died after being knocked down while crossing the road.
The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene on the A671 Market Street in Whitworth at 14.30 BST on Tuesday, Lancashire Police said.
The driver of a Fiat Fiorina van was unhurt, the force added.
Sgt Pete Fyans said: "My thoughts are with the loved ones of the lady who has sadly lost her life as a result of this collision."
He appealed for any witnesses or anyone with CCTV, dashcam, doorbell or mobile phone footage to get in touch.
