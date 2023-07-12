Teenager arrested after video appears to show cat cruelty
- Published
A teenager has been arrested by police investigating a video which appeared to show a cat being thrown off a cliff.
Lancashire Police said the 18-year-old will be questioned on suspicion of animal cruelty.
It comes after a video was shared on social media showing the cat being thrown into a body of water believed to be in the north of the county.
Police had initially said no offence had been committed but since reviewed the footage.
A spokesman for the force said some people shown in the video had also had threats made against them.
"We are aware some people have targeted those shown in the video and their families and subjected them to threats and anti-social behaviour," he said.
"We would remind people any criminal behaviour will be dealt with robustly."