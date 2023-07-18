Nuisance sheep cause misery for gardeners by eating prize flowers
Nuisance sheep have caused misery for gardeners after they have been found eating their prize flowers ahead of a national competition.
The woolly animals have invaded the Lancashire town of Rawtenstall which is competing in the nationwide gardening competition Britain in Bloom.
They have eaten the tops off flowers or squashed them by lying on top of them.
Volunteers have had to herd them and even used ultrasound cat and fox repellent to protect gardens.
Rawtenstall are representing the North West of England in the Royal Horticultural Society's competition and won a regional gold award last year.
Charity group Civic Pride claimed the sheep had caused more than £1,200 worth of damage and re-planting costs.
The sheep have come down from the hills after they escaped from nearby farms due to walkers leaving gates open or broken fencing.
Volunteer Chris Blomerley, 75, told the BBC: "The sheep are a real nuisance to put it mildly.
"They are pests who have caused real damage.
"They are eating the flowers and plants just as we mend the damage."
Chairwoman Sue Shuttleworth, 67, said: "The sheep either eat the tops off the flowers or squash them by lying on top of them.
"They have come down in the warm weather but now it has rained, we have our fingers crossed that they won't come back before the competition.
"We have even resorted to protecting one garden with a cat scarer.
"They have been all over the town and we are worried that they will cause an accident."