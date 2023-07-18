Blackburn Boots attack: Man arrested after lit object hits woman
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a "lit object" was thrown in a shopping centre, police have said.
Lancashire Police said a man had thrown the object inside a Boots store in Blackburn's The Mall centre at about 11:55 BST.
The force said the item struck a woman, who was taken to hospital but was not thought to have been seriously injured.
It said a Blackburn man, aged 52, was held on suspicion of arson and assault and remained in custody.
Det Insp Heather Martin said officers had "quickly attended the scene and made an arrest".
Appealing for information, she said the attack was "being treated as an isolated incident" and a "dedicated team of officers" were investigating what happened.
She added that neighbourhood officers would "continue to patrol Blackburn town centre, as they normally do, and I would encourage anybody with concerns to approach them".