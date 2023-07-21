Pleasington Crematorium fire caused by smouldering cigarette butt
A fire which started at a crematorium during a funeral service was caused by a "carelessly" discarded cigarette end.
The blaze at Pleasington Cemetery and Crematorium on Tower Road in Blackburn, Lancashire, forced mourners to flee on 15 June.
Blackburn with Darwen councillors heard the smouldering cigarette butt had been thrown over a fence into a bin storage area, igniting dried flowers.
The crematorium is expected to reopen early next month.
Two families were holding a funeral at the time of the fire, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
One of them was Blackburn-born Brian Whittaker, whose daughter Louise Greenhalgh said: "It was a devastating day for us and caused by a careless act by inconsiderate people.
"It's not really an innocent thing. They have thrown a lit cigarette butt on the floor.
"People need to think about their actions in the future.
"The council should think about making it a 'no smoking area' at the cemetery."
'Poor families'
Councillor Jim Smith said the fire severely damaged the cremation room.
"It was a terrible thing," he said. "Both of the families were compensated by us."
Asked about the cost of the repairs, Mr Smith said: "We are insured and covered for everything so there is no financial cost to the council.
"The only cost is to the poor families that have been affected and we feel sorry for them."
