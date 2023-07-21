Blackpool man charged with indecent exposure in seaside resort
A man has been charged with indecent exposure following reports a man exposed himself in a park.
Officers arrested the 30-year-old suspect following the incident in Blackpool, Lancashire, on Thursday.
The man was remanded in custody and was due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court earlier.
Lancashire Police said the force had stepped up patrols in the area as a precaution and was investigating the offence.
Ch Supt Karen Edwards said: "I understand that offences like this can cause the community a great deal of concern.
"Our officers responded to this incident immediately.
"I want to assure the public that we have officers investigating this offence and patrols will be increased in the area as a precaution."
