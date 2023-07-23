Preston crash appeal: Man seriously hurt after being hit by car
- Published
A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being hit by a car.
The man, in his 30s, was struck by a Mercedes on Ribbleton Avenue in Preston at about 23:20 BST on Saturday, Lancashire Police said.
He was taken to hospital with serious head and pelvis injuries, the force added.
Detectives appealed for any witnesses or anyone who was driving in the area at the time who has dashcam footage to come forward.
Sgt Steve Hardman said: "The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and our thoughts are with him as he receives treatment."
