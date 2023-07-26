Blackpool town centre attack leaves woman seriously injured
A woman suffered serious head injuries in an attack by four people in a town centre, police have said.
Lancashire Police said the woman, in her 40s, was with a friend when she was assaulted on Bank Hey Street in Blackpool at about 01:30 BST on Saturday.
The force said she had been taken to hospital for treatment.
It said a Blackpool man, aged 45, was arrested on suspicion of assault, but had since been released without charge.
Det Con Dan Knowles said the force was "doing everything in our powers to identify those responsible".
Appealing for witnesses, he added that "reassurance patrols" had been stepped up in the area "as a precaution".
