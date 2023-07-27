Lancaster murder probe after man found dead in flat
Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was found dead at a flat in north Lancashire.
Damian Jackson was found at the home in Regent Street, Lancaster, at about 11:00 BST on Tuesday after police were alerted to reports of a sudden death by the ambulance service.
A post-mortem examination found the 50-year-old died from "multiple injuries", police said.
The force has asked for anyone with any information to contact them.
Det Ch Insp Jane Webb said: "Someone will know the reasons why Damian was attacked in this violent way and I urge them to come forward.
"We are working hard to identify who is responsible."
